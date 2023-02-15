A reward has been offered for the identity of the person who abandoned Miracle on February 2.

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, State Police arrested Paul-Carols Palenzuela, 58, of Frankfort, for allegedly abandoning a 6-year-old Pitbull dog on the evening of February 2 in the parking lot of the Herkimer County Humane Society. Palenzuela is scheduled to appear in the town of German Flatts Court on February 21.

On February 2, surveillance footage from the humane society showed a man with a Mini Cooper Club abandoning the dog before driving away. The dog was left out in frigid temperatures and located the following morning.

On February 14, police received a tip of a vehicle that matched the description on Court Street in Utica. Troopers identified the owner to be Palenzuela, who voluntarily stated that he had picked up the dog in Ilion on the evening of February 2. He then dropped off the dog at the Herkimer County Humane Society since he could not care for her.

Charges:

Two counts of Overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance

One count of Abandonment of an Animal