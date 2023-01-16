SALISBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are currently searching for a missing vulnerable adult from Salisbury. Jan Dager, 58, was reported missing on Saturday, January 14, from his home.

Additional image of Dager, via New York State Police Troop D

Dager is described by police as 5’8″, 226 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black sweatpants. He left in an unknown direction with no cell phone, according to police.

If anyone knows anything about where Dager is, they are asked to contact 911 or New York State Police at Troop D headquarters at (315) 366-6000.