LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NYS Thruway Authority announced the new Iroquois Service Area is now open. The service area located on I-90 westbound at mile marker 210 in Little Falls is nearly 15,000 square feet, making it nearly triple the size of the first three locations to open.

With this opening, the NYS Thruway Authority explains the Schuyler Service Area (I-90 westbound, milepost 227) is now closed for construction. Fuel services will remain available at all service areas during construction. For more information visit the NYS Thruway Authority website.