ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 36-year-old registered sex offender from Mohawk was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. Andrew Edick allegedly videotaped the genital region of a child and shared the recording on social media in August 2022.

Edick is accused of sharing other videos containing depicting child pornography on the same social networking application. If found guilty, Edick faces a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.