Minor stabs man with box cutter in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR)— The Herkimer Police Department has reported the stabbing of a Herkimer man over the weekend.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, Herkimer Police Officers arrived at the scene on King Street in Herkimer to find a 59-year-old man who had just been in a physical altercation with another person and was stabbed twice.

While investigating the course of events it was learned that a 16-year-old female stabbed the victim once in the neck and again in the upper back. Witnesses said that the young girl used a box cutter during the assault.

The female was arrested without incident and charged with:

  • Assault in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class a Misdemeanor)

She was then arraigned and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in Court on a later date.

The unidentified victim was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.

