WEBB, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 58-year-old unnamed man from Old Forge was ticketed in Webb on Saturday for allegedly cutting down a tree illegally he intended to use for holiday celebrations. The incident occurred on Saturday.

A forest ranger approached the man on a trail while checking the register at Moss Lake. The ranger saw a man dragging a freshly cut spruce tree into his truck. He informed the man about regulations prohibiting cutting trees by the public on state land, regardless of holiday celebrations. He was issued an appearance ticket for a later date.