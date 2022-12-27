HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Herkimer Police Department announced on Monday that after looking into the necessity of parking meters in the downtown area, a majority of Herkimer Village residents found them to be unnecessary. 83.8% of village residents who participated voted that the meters were not necessary. Despite survey results, the Village Board determined that meters will remain enforced.

According to the Herkimer Police Department, 85.7% of downtown business owners indicated that meters were not necessary, and 83.5% of people who frequent the downtown area more than three times a week said that the meters weren’t necessary. Metered parking is set to resume on Monday, January 2, 2023.