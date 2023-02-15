HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Herkimer Police Department is attempting to identify someone in a neighborhood seen peeking into a truck and being able to gain entry on home security footage. Police are asking for the public’s help in naming this individual in an ongoing investigation.

Image via Herkimer Police Department

In the video, the individual is seen peering into a truck at night. They eventually gain access to the back right passenger side door when the lights inside the truck turn on. They close the door before crouching down and walking away from the truck. If anyone has information regarding this situation, you can reach the Herkimer Police Department at (315) 866-4330.