HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Herkimer police department is looking to identify two teens after an incident on October 29. Police report the teens were involved in smashing milk on the floor of a Walmart.

Around 3:19 p.m. on October 29, two male teens entered the Herkimer Walmart, took two one-gallon jugs of milk went to the home and appliance section and smashed them on the floor. Police report the milk splashed on package of light bulbs and appliance items, damaging them. Officers report the two teens got into a black Honda Accord 4DSD and fled the scene headed towards Utica.