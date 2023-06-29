ILION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ilion man was sentenced to over 11 years (138 months) in prison on Wednesday for distributing and receiving child pornography, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). John Patrick Galusha, 32, previously entered a guilty plea.

According to the DOJ, as part of his guilty plea, Galusha admitted that in January 2022, he traded child pornography with others over a social media messaging app on his phone, and distributed approximately 35 files in exchange for 163 images and seven videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children. Galusha will serve a 15-year term of supervised release upon his release, will pay restitution, forfeit the device he used to commit the crimes, and will have to register as a sex offender.