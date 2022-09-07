LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Maryland said a man from Little Falls, N.Y., was arrested Wednesday for an officer’s death more than 50 years ago.

Larry David Smith, also known as Larry David Becker, 71, was arrested for allegedly killing Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police believe Captain Hall was shot and killed during a burglary at a home in October 1971.

The case had gone cold until it was revisited by detectives in October 2021, which marked 50 years after the crime occurred. Becker was arrested in Little Falls and is expected to be back in Maryland by the end of the week.