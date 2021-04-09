Herkimer County jail complete

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR) — Back in the late 1990s, Herkimer County was commissioned to build a new jail by mandates and overcrowding of the facility. That started the process of trying to site a jail.
For about 20 years that process continued. “We had some hick-ups along the way with some lawsuits and things of that sort and the siting aspect of it alone. We looked at over 50 sites throughout the county and we finally decided that this site. The original site was the site that we needed to go with.” said Vincent Bono, Herkimer County Chairman.
The jail is price tagged at about $40 million. “A quarter-percent sales tax was enacted back in 2007 so the property taxpayer did not see an increase, the local property taxpayer did not see an increase in their taxes. This is being paid for strictly by that quarter-percent,” Bono said.
Bono also said the county will no longer pay board fees. “At one point we paid 1.7 million dollars on one year to board out prisoners in other counties.”
The jail has 135 beds, and with double-bunking, can have a capacity of 155. Inmates are expected to move into the facility in just a few weeks.