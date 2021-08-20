Herkimer County Fair returns

FRANKFORT, N.Y. (WUTR) — Like a lot of events scheduled for last summer, the governor’s COVID mandates forced the Herkimer County Fair to close for the first time since 1958. Now, the fair is back and with new shows and attractions, in addition to all the returning favorites, organizers say it’s better than ever.

The fair is open in Frankfort through Sunday.

“We’ve got all kinds of new things, particularly animals,” explained Gerry Elthorp, the fair’s treasurer. “Our animals are our big event. We’ve got the Clydesdale horses that we’ve never had on the fairgrounds before. We have a show that has pigs, dogs, and camels, and then we have another one that has the birds, exotic birds. It’s quite a variety of animals besides the dairy and the beef and the goats.”

The 2021 fair kicked off Tuesday afternoon after a difficult and disappointing summer last year without it. Due to the pandemic county fairs across the state were canceled. The idea of another summer without the Herkimer County Fair was unthinkable.

Elthorp said, “We’ve been with this fair for a long long time, and there’s no way we would have canceled the fair again. We looked forward to it. We worked very hard to pull this off, and we’ve got a lot of activities going on at this fair.”

Those activities include animal exhibits, tractor pulls, carnival rides, games, pageants, music, and more. The price of admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children. The fair typically draws in around 70,000 people, a number most counties haven’t seen since before the pandemic.

“There’s a little concern,” Elthorp said. She explained, “We are asking people that have not been vaccinated to wear masks within the buildings. There’s signs posted, and we’re just asking them to be honest about it.”