HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Herkimer County Community College (HCCC) president Cathleen C. McColgin will retire on August 31, 2023. McColgin has been president since 2015.

According to an HCCC article on McColgin, the president implemented several new programs during her seven years as president. Health Professions, Electrical Technology, Supply Chain Management, and Communication and Media associate degree programs; Pre-Employment Police Basic Training and Emergency Management certificate programs; and a Supply Chain Management micro-credential program are now available at Herkimer Community College. McColgin was also involved in a project of an electrical technology smart grid lab in partnership with the New York Power Authority, successful Commit 2 Complete and BookMarket programs, a General’s Cupboard food pantry, and several new mental health and wellness services. Along with her effort to better the education and lives of the HCCC community, she was an avid supporter of the Generals athletics program reports HCCC.

McColgin comments, “I am so proud to have worked with the dedicated faculty and staff at Herkimer College. Together we have realized so many accomplishments. While Herkimer College will always hold a special place in my heart, I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life and spending time with my husband and family.”

HCCC explains Dr. McColgin serves as president of the New York Community College Presidents (NYCCAP) and is a member of the President’s Advisory Council for the National Junior College Athletic Association Board of Regents. She is a member of the Higher Education Research and Development Institute, a national advisory board comprised of community college presidents; and serves as an evaluator for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Herkimer College Board of Trustees Chairwoman Isabella Crandall said, “Dr. McColgin has been a tireless advocate for community colleges and especially for Herkimer College. She has led Herkimer through very challenging times including a worldwide pandemic, and she is leaving the College positioned for growth in the future. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I thank Dr. McColgin for her outstanding leadership, service, and commitment to Herkimer College and wish her all the best in her retirement.”