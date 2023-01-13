GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 29-year-old Ilion woman died Thursday evening after police say she walked in front of a car on State Route 28 in German Flatts. The wreck happened at about 5:15 p.m.

According to police, a 2001 Jeep was headed south on State Route 28 when a pedestrian, Krysta S. Wright, 29, of Ilion, walked into the roadway. She came from Ferncliff Road, police said, and the driver was unable to avoid hitting her with their driver’s side bumper.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the Jeep escaped uninjured and was not drunk or impaired by drugs.

A spokesperson for New York State Police said, “Witnesses and video taken from the area indicate the pedestrian may have purposely walked in front of the vehicle.” An investigation into the crash is ongoing.