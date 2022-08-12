The New York State Canal Corporation is hosting free outdoor movie nights along the Erie Canal in Herkimer. (Photo: New York Canal Corporation)

HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Canal Corporation is hosting free outdoor movie nights along the Erie Canal in Herkimer. In partnership with LI Movie Nights and Gems Along the Mohawk, this first-of-its-kind canalside event will offer free screening of top box office hits, including “Encanto,” “In the Heights,” and “Dune.”

“On the Canals” offers free, year-round activities along Upstate New York’s canal corridor and is supporting small businesses and local communities through recreational tourism. All screenings begin at dusk, and local vendors will be on-site offering free food and beverages, for sale, prior to showtime.

Schedule:

Encanto: Aug. 20

In the Heights: Sept. 3

Dune: Sept. 10

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance for the film of their choice, on the “On the Canals” website.