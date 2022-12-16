FRANKFORT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Frankfort Police has reported that a stabbing investigation is underway and are asking the public for help gathering information after an incident that occurred at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School.

Around 7:59 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School on 160 School Lane to investigate a stabbing. On the scene, they learned that the yet-to-be-identified victim had already been taken to a local hospital for treatment prior to their arrival.

Police say there is no continued threat to the public, students, and/or faculty. Their investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call (315) 894-3594. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling (866) 730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.