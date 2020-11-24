Forest Rangers bust hunters for building private camp on state land

OHIO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Protection says that forest rangers discovered an illegal camp by a remote pond in the West Canada Lake Wilderness Area. They first discovered the camp on Friday, November 13, saying they observed multiple state land violations when they investigated.

On the evening of Thursday, November 19, rangers apprehended two hunters who were occupying the camp. After interviewing the Forestport men, the rangers issued multiple tickets for the following offenses: