MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Mohawk Fire Department responded to Persse Road for a tree on fire at 1:16 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters located a locust tree engulfed in flames.

Town of Mohawk firefighters, with assistance from the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department, were able to suppress the fire. The origin was traced to a resident who attempted to eliminate a bee nest within the tree.

There was no damage to anything other than the tree. The Town of Mohawk Fire Department reminds residents to exercise caution when employing fire near a potential fuel source or a residential structure.