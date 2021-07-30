Explosion destroys house on First Lake in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A house was leveled in an apparent explosion near Old Forge on Friday. Debris could be seen scattered across the lakefront at First Lake and the road nearby.
Authorities say the call went out around 2:38 p.m. along Hollywood Road on First Lake in Old Forge. Town of Webb Police, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Eagle Bay fire department responded and are continuing the investigation.
There is no word on a cause or injuries. Check back here for updates as they become available.
