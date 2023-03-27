OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Celebrate Easter in the Adirondacks this year with the Easter Bunny in Old Forge!

The Water’s Edge Inn is hosting a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny event from March 31 through April 2 filled with a hot cocoa welcome, games and other activities. The Water’s Edge Inn Easter Bunny event will have other highlights including a coloring contest and free swimming in the indoor pool.

“This weekend is going to be lots of fun for the entire family,” says Katie Wojdyla, Water’s Edge Inn Marketing Director said. “Families & Kids will enjoy getting excited for Easter—including all of the fun Easter activities and even swimming in the indoor pool!”

Reservations must be made in advance for one or two nights by calling (315) 369-2484. More information can be found on Water’s Edge Inn’s website.