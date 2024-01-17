RUSSIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dog and his owner were rescued after falling through thin ice at Hinkley Reservoir in the Town of Russia in Herkimer County. Multiple crews responded to the scene to help rescue both.

On Saturday, around 11:30 a.m., a forest ranger responded to a report of a dog falling through thin ice at Hinkley Reservoir. The dog’s owner, a 59-year-old from Cold Brook, saw his dog fall through, to which he followed him out on a kayak.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the owner’s kayak overturned. A Good Samaritan from Cold Harbor rescued the dog in a second kayak.

The man was nearby and had seen the dog with his owner before grabbing a kayak and rope to pull the dog’s owner to shore. Once he brought the owner to shore, he returned to rescue the dog.

Once the Good Samaritan had the dog in the kayak, he was so cold he couldn’t move. Forest Ranger Bills had put on ice gear, brought a personal floatation device to the rescuer, and hooked a rope to the kayak.

Image via DEC Image via DEC

Resources were cleared at 12:30 p.m. Poland, Barneveld, and Newport Fire Departments also responded, including New York State Fire who brought in water technicians and a rescue boat.