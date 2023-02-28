WEBB, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers responded to Stillwater reservoir on February 26 at 1:40 p.m. for a snowmobile accident. The rangers rescued a 70-year-old snowmobiler after he was ejected from his snowmobile.

Responding rangers Bills, Lee, McCartney, and Waligory explain the snowmobiler apparently hit an uneven patch or sump that led him to be ejected from the snowmobile. The subject suffered cuts to the face, neck and back pain and couldn’t feel his legs. Rangers explain they assisted Big Moose and Old Forge fire departments with putting the man into a toboggan and stabilizing his head until they reached the boat launch. Old Forge EMS transported the man to the hospital at 4 p.m.