OLD FORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, a Canada Goose was found with an arrow in its back on Old Forge Pond in Herkimer County. Despite the injury, the goose is still capable of flight and swimming.

ECOs have been unable to capture the goose to ensure it receives proper care. ECOs will continue to monitor and attempt to capture the goose. Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the individual who shot the goose is asked to contact the DEC Dispatch Center at 1-844-332-3267. The case number is 23-013802.