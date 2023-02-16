SALISBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On January 31, Environmental Conservation Officer Robert Howe responded to a complaint of a black bear cub lingering around a home in the town of Salisbury. The resident reported the young bear has been in the area for five days with no sign of its mother.

ECO Howe with the black bear cub he rescued. (Photo: DEC)

The homeowner said that the cub appeared malnourished and unlikely to survive on its own. Officer Howe safely captured the bear and took it to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, where it will receive care and treatment until it can be released back into the wild.