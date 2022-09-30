HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has released a travel advisory, announcing that State Route 5S in the Village of Ilion, Herkimer County, will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. The closure will be due to paving and is expected to remain in effect through Saturday, October 8.

Westbound and eastbound traffic will be directed to follow detours utilizing State Route 5 and Dyke Road. Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a suspended driver’s license.