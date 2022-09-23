COLD BROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car seat safety event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 9, at the Poland Fire Department, an effort to improve the statistic that over half of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly. During the event, certified car seat technicians will help parents and caregivers learn about child passenger safety and have their car seats checked for proper use and installation.

Participants should bring the vehicle owner’s manual and the car seat instruction manual, if possible, along with the child who will be riding in the car seat. Each car seat check should take a half-hour or less.

The event is sponsored by the New York State Police. Poland Fire Department is located at 216 State Route 8, in Cold Brook.

No reservations are needed. If you have any questions, call either (315) 366-6032 or (315) 736-3899.