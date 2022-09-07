HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five people have been charged with selling alcohol to minors following an underage drinking sweep in Herkimer County, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the enforcement campaign took place on September 3 and checked several convenience stores across the county, including in the Village of Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, and Dolgeville.

Most of the stores tested were in compliance with the law. Police said five stores, and five employees, sold alcohol to minors.

Arrested:

Arshdeep Singh, 20, of Dolgeville, working at the Sunoco One Dream at 6371 Route 167 in Dolgeville.

Christine Sherwood, 53, of Little Falls, working at the Stewarts on Main Street in Dolgeville.

Joshua Blanchard, 29, of Little Falls, working at the Ann St. Liquors store in Little Falls.

Joseph Savage, 42, of Johnstown, an employee of the Stewarts on North Ann Street in Little Falls.

Haroun Ali, 23, of Utica, working at Sam’s Deli on North Main Street in Herkimer.

State police said all five salespeople have been charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21. They are all scheduled to appear in their local courts.