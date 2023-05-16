WEBB, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 3-year-old was rescued in the Town of Webb on Monday around 1:18 p.m. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), a volunteer searcher and family friend reached the boy and brought him to his parents.

The DEC says 10 forest rangers joined the search for a missing 3-year-old in the area of Otter Lake on the border of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. New York State Police also used a drone and K9 to support the effort.

A passerby alerted 911 after seeing a child at a camp across Lake View Road. At that time, one of the volunteer searchers, who happened to be a family friend, called the boy’s name and reached him at 1:18 p.m. The boy was brought back to his parents.

Herkimer County Sheriff’s, Inlet Police, Old Forge Fire, Otter Lake Fire, Webb Police, Woodgate Fire, the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement all assisted in the search.