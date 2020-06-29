Here’s where you can get free meals for children in Saratoga County this summer

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To continue to help feed families during the ongoing pandemic, Captain Community Human Services is kicking off its free summer meals program Monday.

“This year, many of our sites, including the CAPTAIN CHS Outreach Center, Cheryl’s Lodge, have already been delivering school lunches to youth,” said Associate Executive Director Andy Gilpin. “The current crisis has hit families hard, and our kids even harder, so we’re excited to continue offering food and support throughout the summer.”

The program started in 1991 at the Community Outreach Center at Cheryl’s Lodge. It eventually gre and expanded to serve all of Saratoga County.

“When the crisis started, one of our first and foremost goals at CAPTAIN CHS was to figure out how we ensure every local family in need has daily access to nutritious food,” continued Gilpin. “We kept our food pantry operating, expanded our capacity, and began distribution at Cheryl’s Lodge in Halfmoon Heights. There, we’ve been delivering over 800 school meals each week, and providing opportunities for pick-up and drop-off for their families.”

To provide a safe experience for all, the meals being offered are grab and go instead of the communal meal experience offered in the past.

“Keeping our youth healthy, connected, and ready for the next academic year is one of our key goals, especially for 2020,” noted Gilpin.

The Free Summer Meals will be provided to children ages 18 and younger at 19 different locations in Saratoga County starting June 29 until September 4.

The sites are open Monday through Friday:

Corinth 356 Center St., Corinth 6/29 – 8/28 10:30am – 12:30pm D&R Village 430 Route 146, Clifton Park 6/29 – 9/4 12:25pm – 12:40pm Greenfield Community Center 25 Wilton Rd., Greenfield Center 6/29 – 8/28 11:00am – 1:00pm Mechanicville Housing Authority – John S. Moore Homes 2 Harris Ave., Mechanicville 6/29 – 9/4 11:30am – 12:30pm Mechanicville Area Community Services Center 6 South Main St., Mechanicville 6/29 – 9/4 11:00am – 1:00pm Fascia Flooring – Old Parking Lot 55 Viall Ave., Mechanicville 6/29 – 9/4 11:15am – 11:45am Tallmadge Park 200 Park Pl., Mechanicville 6/29 – 9/4 11:30am – 12:00pm Now Time Auctions Parking Lot 36 Saratoga Ave., Mechanicville 6/29 – 9/4 11:45am – 12:15pm Saratoga Hills 1 Maple Ln., Stillwater 6/29 – 9/4 10:45am – 11:00am Saratoga Village 900 Rock City Rd., Ballston Spa 6/29 – 9/4 10:50am – 11:05am Schuylerville Public Library 52 Ferry St., Schuylerville 6/29 – 8/28 12:00pm – 1:00pm North Pointe Apartments 1688 Route 9, Clifton Park 6/29 – 9/4 12:00pm – 12:15pm Waterford TBD 6/29 – 9/4 11:25am – 11:40am

Additional Sites: Please call 518-371-1185 for details.

Site Name Location Cheryl’s Lodge 25 Fern Ln., Clifton Park Pyramid Pines 342 Cordova Way, Saratoga Springs Kayadeross Acres 885 Middleline Rd., Ballston Spa Louden Oaks 314 Louden Rd., Saratoga Springs Malta Gardens 2378 Route 9, Mechanicville

