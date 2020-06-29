Here’s where you can get free meals for children in Saratoga County this summer

News

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To continue to help feed families during the ongoing pandemic, Captain Community Human Services is kicking off its free summer meals program Monday.

“This year, many of our sites, including the CAPTAIN CHS Outreach Center, Cheryl’s Lodge, have already been delivering school lunches to youth,” said Associate Executive Director Andy Gilpin. “The current crisis has hit families hard, and our kids even harder, so we’re excited to continue offering food and support throughout the summer.”

The program started in 1991 at the Community Outreach Center at Cheryl’s Lodge. It eventually gre and expanded to serve all of Saratoga County.

“When the crisis started, one of our first and foremost goals at CAPTAIN CHS was to figure out how we ensure every local family in need has daily access to nutritious food,” continued Gilpin. “We kept our food pantry operating, expanded our capacity, and began distribution at Cheryl’s Lodge in Halfmoon Heights. There, we’ve been delivering over 800 school meals each week, and providing opportunities for pick-up and drop-off for their families.”

To provide a safe experience for all, the meals being offered are grab and go instead of the communal meal experience offered in the past.

“Keeping our youth healthy, connected, and ready for the next academic year is one of our key goals, especially for 2020,” noted Gilpin.

The Free Summer Meals will be provided to children ages 18 and younger at 19 different locations in Saratoga County starting June 29 until September 4.

The sites are open Monday through Friday:

Corinth356 Center St., Corinth6/29 – 8/2810:30am – 12:30pm
D&R Village430 Route 146, Clifton Park6/29 – 9/412:25pm – 12:40pm
Greenfield Community Center25 Wilton Rd., Greenfield Center6/29 – 8/2811:00am – 1:00pm
Mechanicville Housing Authority – John S. Moore Homes2 Harris Ave., Mechanicville6/29 – 9/411:30am – 12:30pm
Mechanicville Area Community Services Center6 South Main St., Mechanicville6/29 – 9/411:00am – 1:00pm
Fascia Flooring – Old Parking Lot55 Viall Ave., Mechanicville6/29 – 9/411:15am – 11:45am
Tallmadge Park200 Park Pl., Mechanicville6/29 – 9/411:30am – 12:00pm
Now Time Auctions Parking Lot36 Saratoga Ave., Mechanicville6/29 – 9/411:45am – 12:15pm
Saratoga Hills1 Maple Ln., Stillwater6/29 – 9/410:45am – 11:00am
Saratoga Village900 Rock City Rd., Ballston Spa6/29 – 9/410:50am – 11:05am
Schuylerville Public Library52 Ferry St., Schuylerville6/29 – 8/2812:00pm – 1:00pm
North Pointe Apartments1688 Route 9, Clifton Park6/29 – 9/412:00pm – 12:15pm
WaterfordTBD6/29 – 9/411:25am – 11:40am

Additional Sites: Please call 518-371-1185 for details.

Site NameLocation
Cheryl’s Lodge25 Fern Ln., Clifton Park
Pyramid Pines342 Cordova Way, Saratoga Springs
Kayadeross Acres885 Middleline Rd., Ballston Spa
Louden Oaks314 Louden Rd., Saratoga Springs
Malta Gardens2378 Route 9, Mechanicville

