Here is a list of each state’s most-googled relationship questions

(NEWS10) — A recent analysis found the most googled relationship questions for each state just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This is the second year the analysis has been conducted by CenturyLinkQuote which looks at what people are searching for when it comes to relationship advice.

For New Yorkers, “How to break up” is reportedly the most googled question residents are searching for and at least five other states are asking the question of, “How to kiss.”

The analysis looked at relative Google search volume for relationship questions to see what each state has been googling when it comes to love.

Some of their key findings included:

Not everyone behind a keyboard is content with their current partner. 11 states need advice on how to break up with someone—the most of any search query. While there’s speculation on which gender reacts to breakups harder, data shows that it’s grim for both parties. Women report feeling worse off emotionally than men, but men reportedly take longer to move on.

If you feel like everyone is in a happy relationship but you, fear not! The top two relationship questions googled were “How to break up” and “Am I in love.” As it turns out, not everyone taken is happily taken.

At least five states are eager to learn how to kiss. People smooch for a myriad of reasons: for luck, to greet someone, for that warm and fuzzy feeling we call love, and because, well, it feels good—literally. Lips contain more nerve endings than any other part of the body. Plus, when you kiss, your body releases serotonin.

“Does he like me” has nearly twice as much search volume as “Does she like me” — ditto with “Does he love me” and “Does she love me.” Historically, men are less communicative and expressive than women, which is probably why ladies across the country are wondering how the men in their life feel about them.

Both Nevada and Oklahoma searched “Am I in love” the most of any question. They’re also the top two states with the highest divorce rates. Couples get divorced because they fall out of love, which could explain why Nevada and Oklahoma residents are asking the question on repeat.

Which state wins for having the most brides and grooms? Utah. The Beehive State has the highest percentage of married people in the country. With 55.4% of the population, the state with the world’s greatest snow also has the highest number of couples tying the knot.

To see the full list of what each state is searching for, click here.

