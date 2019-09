ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Taína Asili is a New York based Puerto Rican singer.

Growing up in Upstate New York, music became the way she embraced her identity, which helped shape her as an artist.

The activist, singer and artist goes around the world celebrating her gift at concerts, speaking engagements and events.

Her latest album, called Resiliencia, was released in April and inspired by interviews she conducted with women of color from her community about their stories of resilience.