Hendrickson: Whitney land will not be sold to state DEC

Posted: / Updated:

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 36,000 acres of land formerly owned by Saratoga icon Marylou Whitney, will not be sold to New York State or developers, according to John Hendirckson, the land’s current owner.

The Adirondack Explorer reports that Hendrickson, Whitney’s widower, will not consider selling to the Department of Environmental Conservation, or to a private developer, both possibilities denied in order to protect historic buildings. He also expressed uncertainty with the state’s manpower.

The land is on sale for $180 million.

In the days after the land went on sale, environmental groups around the Adirondack Park advocated for the state DEC to purchase the land, which currently stands as one of the largest areas of the park not under state protection.

15,000 acres of the land were purchased by the state once before, for $17 million.

The property is part of the state’s Open Space Plan, which outlines areas of state land in the most need of protection.

In an email with News 10, Hendrickson said he had no wish to comment further on his goals for selling the property.

“I think the article speaks for itself,” he wrote. “I have nothing to add.”

Hendrickson told the Explorer that he has already turned down six offers on the land.

