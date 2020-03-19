Helping kids deal with stress amid the public health crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staying physically healthy during the public health crisis is vital, but these unprecedented times have many people feeling mentally anxious and stressed, among those children.

For many children, their normal routines have been stripped away as all schools were cancelled as of Wednesday March 18, as mandated by Governor Cuomo.

It’s important as parents to give children a sense of normalcy, parent coach and author Alicia Stenard said.

‬‪”Try to designate a time for work, and time for fun. And then, very important, maintain a bedtime,” she added.

She said that getting the kids outside is also a great addition to the routine, but health experts warn against taking kids to playgrounds as they are a breeding ground for bacteria.

Even when spending time outdoors it’s important to maintain a safe social distance.



