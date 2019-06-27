Helping first responders work through PTSD

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle on Friday will hear a challenge to a new Trump administration policy that would keep thousands of asylum seekers locked up while they pursue their cases, instead of allowing them to be released on bond.

Attorney General William Barr announced the policy in April as part of the administration's efforts to deter a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, and it is scheduled to take effect next month. It targets immigrants who have recently entered the U.S. without permission and have demonstrated a credible fear of persecution or torture if returned to their home country.