Helping during Hurricane Dorian: Mohawk Hudson Humane Society takes in evacuated animals

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– As Hurricane Dorian spreads destruction down South, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is working to make sure shelter animals have a safe place to ride out the storm.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society says they’re working with the Grand Strand Humane Society in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to help these animals. About 30 cats are expected to arrive in the Capital Region on Wednesday, September 4.

While they’re happy to take these animals in, space could be a potential issue. The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on all cats in their shelter who are three years of age or older. This offer is taking place September 4 and 5. For more information, including how to adopt an animal currently at their shelter, click here or visit the Facebook link below.