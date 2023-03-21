ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From March 24 to 26, Hoffman Car Wash locations around the region are partnering with the American Red Cross to raise funds that will help get with blood deliveries to area hospitals. Customers can upgrade their car wash with a Ceramic Shield & Shine + Rain-X for $5, which will be donated directly to the Red Cross.

“As part of our commitment to promote kindness and goodwill in the communities we serve, we are proud to support the American Red Cross with this special event at Hoffman Car Wash,” said Tom Hoffman Jr. CEO of Hoffman Car Wash. “By practicing kindness and supporting a cause that helps so many people; we can make a positive impact and inspire others to do the same.”

“The need for blood is constant. We are grateful to Hoffman Car Wash for partnering with us again to help amplify our call for blood donations and to raise funds for our mission,” said Kevin Coffey, CEO of the American Red Cross Eastern New York Region.