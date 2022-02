COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is looking to identify five subjects in two separate investigations. Both investigations are for a larceny.

For the first investigation, Colonie Police are looking to identify the two subjects below:





For the second investigation, Colonie Police are looking to identify the three subjects below:

If you have any information on the subjects pictured above, call (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8404.