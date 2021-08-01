Help for Albany County residents applying for Emergency Rental Assistance Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York (LASNNY) said it will have advocates at three sites in Albany the second week of August to help people with New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) applications.

Advocates will only be available to Albany County residents behind rent at their current address from March 13, 2020, to the present. Applicants must also:

Have a household member who received unemployment benefits or

Had a reduction in income

Incurred significant costs

Experienced financial hardship directly or indirectly because of the COVID pandemic

Applicants must also be at risk of becoming homeless or housing instability and their household income has to be at or below 80% of the area’s median income.

Applicants will need to bring:

Identification for all household members (e.g. driver’s license, birth certificate, photo ID)

Social Security numbers for all members of household who have one

Proof of income (either calendar year 2020 tax filings, or current monthly income shown by paystubs from the prior month)

Proof of rental amount and occupancy (e.g. signed lease, rent receipt)

Copy of gas or electric utility bill (if applying for utility arrears)

Advocates will be available at the following Albany Public Library locations:

uesday, August 10, 1-4 p.m. at the Howe Branch (South End) Wednesday, August 11, 1-4 p.m. at the Arbor Hill / West Hill Branch

Thursday, August 12, 1-4 p.m. at the Pine Hills Branch

The ERAP application can be downloaded online. Advocates at Albany Public Library locations will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Residents who cannot make the above dates/times can call the LASNNY Legal Line (833) 628-0087, to make an appointment.