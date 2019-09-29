Helicopter Crash at Bloomsburg Fair

Bloomsburg, P.A (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: According to police, three people were on board a helicopter that crashed at the Bloomsburg Fair Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the C lot. There were no fatalities. The three people on board were a pilot and two passengers. All three were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The FAA will investigate in the morning. The helicopter involved was the one that normally takes people on tours at the fair.

————————————————————————————–

A helicopter crash has been reported at the Bloomsburg Fair.

The helicopter made contact with parked cars. We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.