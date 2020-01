(CNN)– We are still awaiting the match-up for this year’s big game. Some football fans already booking Miami-bound flights. But if you’re team doesn’t make it to the big game, Heinz says not to worry.

The company is offering a chance to win 57-cent change fees to re-route your flight from Miami to a destination of your choosing. The contest begins Monday, January 20, at 8 p.m. at the special contest webpage which you can find here.