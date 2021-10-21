Heidi Owen West: Candidate for Saratoga Springs mayor discusses the issues with NEWS10

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 2, voters in Saratoga Springs will pick a new mayor. Republican Heidi Owen West is trying to take over from Meg Kelly, who decided not to seek reelection.

Owen West sits down with NEWS10 to discuss the issues facing the city and why voters should choose her.

Owen West owns three clothing stores in downtown Saratoga Springs and has been a champion for small businesses during the pandemic.