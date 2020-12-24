Hebron fire kills infant, two others brought to hospital

HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Dec. 22 at 9:15 a.m., State Police responded to a residential structure fire in the Town of Hebron. A 4-month-old, Richard H. Ringer, IV, has been confirmed dead. Tori Morehouse, 21, and Maxwell Smith, 2, were taken to Glens Falls Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Maxwell Smith has since been transferred to Westchester Hospital for further treatment.

There were no other occupants in the home at the time of the fire and no other homes were affected. The residence is a total loss.

The investigation into the fire and its cause continues and will be assisted by State Fire and Washington County Bureau of Fire.