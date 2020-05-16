Heavy winds cause damage throughout Capital Region

In Amsterdam, a tree became uprooted and fell on two vehicles parked in Nicole Phillips’ driveway. She said her husband came home, parked his truck in the driveway, and went inside their home, just 15 minutes before the tree fell.

“I don’t think it hit me at first,” said Nicole Phillips. “But then coming out and seeing our vehicles, and just knowing that he got home and then this happened so fast. You just think, oh my gosh! I’m just glad that he’s okay.”

The tree now blocking the front entrance to their home.

“It just kinda missed our house. I don’t see too much damage on the house but we our garage is leaking now so I don’t know the extent of it. I can’t get into see it,” explained Phillips.

And in Gloversville Neighbors on 5th Avenue were lending a helping hand by cleaning up after a large tree branch fell in the middle of the road.

” I live down the street and I watched it come down,” said Jordan Twardy, who lives in Gloversville.” The city was busy with some other serious incidents. It was blocking the road, so I came up stated cutting it and some other people stopped. At least we got it out to free up the road.”

Throughout the Capital Region, National Grid has been working to restore power to those who lost it because of the storm. A National Grid spokesperson told News 10’s Jamie DeLine, they will be working throughout the night if need be.