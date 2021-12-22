ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of noon on Tuesday, there is a heavy police presence on Homestead Avenue in Albany. They have closed off the street on Washington Avenue as they investigate, saying to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officers are currently investigating a reported incident on the 100 block of Homestead Avenue. There will be police activity in the area while officers investigate. More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/U04k95fVfb — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) December 22, 2021

Police responded to the 100-block of Homestead around 11:30 a.m. after a fight with possible weapons was reported. They say a male resident was taken to Albany Medical Center after they arrived on the scene to find him with a laceration to the head.

Speaking for Albany PD, Officer Steve Smith said they received information that the two male suspects in the assault were still inside. Smith said that it looks like an isolated incident between individuals who know each other.

NEWS10 was on the scene just before noon to cover the developing situation. New York State Police, the Albany Police Department, the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, emergency medical responders, and apparatus from local fire crews were on the scene as well.

Though few details have been confirmed, NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno heard authorities instruct someone over a megaphone to come out with their hands up, and that they have a location surrounded.

Smith said that officers tried to call out anyone inside the home, and police activity in the area is expected until they confirm the location is clear. He also said that no shots were fired during the incident.