Heavy Police presence on Albany Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police have confirmed that there was a heavy police presence on Albany Street between Jackson Avenue and Garfield Avenue. Police say a call came in at 10:16 a.m. Thursday morning reporting a man and a woman fighting.
The incident has been cleared and police tell NEWS10 one male is in custody.
