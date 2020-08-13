Heavy Police presence on Albany Street in Schenectady

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police have confirmed that there was a heavy police presence on Albany Street between Jackson Avenue and Garfield Avenue. Police say a call came in at 10:16 a.m. Thursday morning reporting a man and a woman fighting.

The incident has been cleared and police tell NEWS10 one male is in custody.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga