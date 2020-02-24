Heatly School closing early to allow community to attend funeral services

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Heatly School will close early Monday to allow students and their families to attend funeral services for the teen killed in the 787 crash earlier this month.

Brandon Silvester and three other students were struck by a car while attempting to cross the road at an intersection. He was killed and three others were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police said the driver of the car had a green light but was operating on a suspended license.

Elementary students will be released at 10:20 a.m. and Secondary students will be released at 10:30 a.m. ahead of the services at 11 a.m.