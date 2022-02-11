GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Green Island Police Department received a complaint of an assault at Heatly High School on February 9. Police say a 16-year-old female reported being assaulted while walking through the hallway.

According to the report, she was physically assaulted by a 17-year-old female that police later identified at the high school. Police say the 16-year-old had bruises along her face and head.

Police arrested the 17-year-old and she was charged with one count of third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor. Police said she was released to the custody of her mother. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear at the Albany County Probation Department on February 22.