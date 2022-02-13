GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heatly High School Superintendent Kimberly Ross announced Friday students would be going fully remote until February 18 in an effort to address a series of physical altercations at the school. They will also be holding a forum for parents and guardians on Tuesday, February 15, from 4:30-6:00 p.m.

The goal of the forum is fostering a positive and safe learning environment for all Heatly students. An anonymous form has been sent out prior to the discussion so that parents and guardians can submit any questions they may have to school officials.

“The safety of students and staff continues to be the district’s highest priority and the forum provides an opportunity for our entire community to be actively involved in seeking tangible solutions for a safe learning environment,” said Superintendent Ross.

The district says it is committed to creating a respectful learning space for the community. By working together, school officials believe they can help students face their challenges.