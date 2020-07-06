Know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion

(NEWS10) –It is important to know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, two very serious, but different, heat-related illnesses.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms:

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Possible muscle cramps

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

First Aid:

Move person to a cooler environment

Lay person down and loosen clothing

Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of the body as possible

Fan or move victim to air conditioned room

Offer sips of water

If person vomits more than once, seek immediate medical attention.

Heat Stroke

Symptoms:

Altered mental state

One or more of the following symptons: throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, shallow breathing

Body temperature above 103°F

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Faints, loses consciousness

First Aid:

Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Delay can be fatal.

Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment.

Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath.

Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures.

Do NOT give fluids.

For more information on heat-related illnesses visit: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness

