Know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion

(NEWS10) –It is important to know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, two very serious, but different, heat-related illnesses.
Heat Exhaustion
Symptoms:
- Heavy sweating
- Weakness
- Cool, pale, clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Possible muscle cramps
- Dizziness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fainting
First Aid:
- Move person to a cooler environment
- Lay person down and loosen clothing
- Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of the body as possible
- Fan or move victim to air conditioned room
- Offer sips of water
- If person vomits more than once, seek immediate medical attention.
Heat Stroke
Symptoms:
- Altered mental state
- One or more of the following symptons: throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, shallow breathing
- Body temperature above 103°F
- Hot, red, dry or moist skin
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Faints, loses consciousness
First Aid:
- Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Delay can be fatal.
- Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment.
- Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath.
- Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures.
- Do NOT give fluids.
For more information on heat-related illnesses visit: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness
